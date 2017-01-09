Peter B Wylie has written extensively on the value and role of data mining in supporting fundraising.

Baseball, Fundraising, and the 80/20 Rule: Studies in Data Mining out of 5 based on ratings. 3232 user reviews

Books Baseball, Fundraising, and the 80/20 Rule: Studies in Data Mining https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/31jMx65BcoL._SL160_.jpg http://fundraising.co.uk/2017/01/09/baseball-fundraising-and-the-8020-rule-studies-in-data-mining/

129 total views, 129 views today