Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Baseball, Fundraising, and the 80/20 Rule: Studies in Data Mining

Posted by on 9 January 2017 in Books
0 Comments
Baseball, Fundraising, and the 80/20 Rule: Studies in Data Mining

Peter B Wylie has written extensively on the value and role of mining in supporting fundraising.

 

Baseball, Fundraising, and the 80/20 Rule: Studies in Data Mining

Baseball, Fundraising, and the 80/20 Rule: Studies in Data Mining Rating:
List Price: unavailable
Sale Price: £24.57
(as of 06/01/2017 17:00 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days

Product Description

No description available.

Details

No features available.

Baseball, Fundraising, and the 80/20 Rule: Studies in Data Mining out of 5 based on ratings. 3232 user reviews
Books Baseball, Fundraising, and the 80/20 Rule: Studies in Data Mining https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/31jMx65BcoL._SL160_.jpg
http://fundraising.co.uk/2017/01/09/baseball-fundraising-and-the-8020-rule-studies-in-data-mining/

129 total views, 129 views today

Tags:
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Come to Fundraising Camp - London on Fri 16 December

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!