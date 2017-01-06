Primula Cheese presents North East charities with surprise donations

North East charities North East Hearts with Goals, Heel and Toe Children’s Charity and the Alzheimer’s Society each received surprise donations last month from Primula Cheese after staff were asked to nominate local charities to give to.

North East Hearts with Goals was presented with a new van worth £60,000, which will be kitted out with defibrillator equipment as well as screening equipment that will help the charity to spot the signs of heart disease in people from the region.

The donation came as a surprise to Christine Stephenson and Kelly Best, founders of the charity, who were presented with the van by Paul Lewney, managing director of Kavli UK (main image), which owns Primula Cheese when they went to talk to Primula staff about the charity and its work.

Heel and Toe Children’s Charity also received a surprise donation of £25,000 to fund a hydrotherapy pool at its new centre in County Durham. The pool will help over 120 children from all across the North East who are living with disabilities or who are recovering from operations which require physiotherapy.

Both of these donations were funded by The Kavli Trust, the charitable trust that owns Primula Cheese and donates profits from sales of Primula and other Kavli products to good causes throughout the UK and abroad.

The third donation, £15,000, went to the Alzheimer’s Society, and was raised by staff from Primula Cheese at its first annual Cheesy Ball, which was held in October last year.

Kavli UK managing director Paul Lewney said:

“Charity is at the heart of everything that Primula does and being able to deliver such an incredible Christmas surprise really makes all of the hard work worth it. We chose these charities because they will make a real difference to people living in the North East and we hope that the gifts help them to continue delivering their invaluable work.”

