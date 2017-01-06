GoFundMe expands to UK and Europe

Crowdfunding site GoFundMe has appointed John Coventry to leads its communications activities in the UK as it expands from the US to the UK and Europe.

Coventry, who joins from campaign platform Change.org, is the social fundraising platform’s first appointment outside the US. At Change.org he helped launched the UK operation before leading the European and global communications teams.

He will report to GoFundMe VP of Policy and Communications, Dan Pfeiffer, former Senior Advisor to President Obama. At the beginning Coventry will be joined in the UK by GoFundMe Media Director Kelsea Little.

GoFundMe suggested that other appointments were likely this year in Europe.

GoFundMe was launched on 10 May 2010 and has enabled people to raise £2.5 billion using it. People typically use it to raise money for themselves, a friend or loved one “during life’s important moments”. In particular it is used to raise funds for medical expenses, education costs, volunteer programmes, youth sports, funerals and memorials, and the latter includes for animals and pets.

GoFundMe in the UK so far

In the UK over 75,000 individuals have used GoFundMe to raise over £57m.

Successful UK campaigns on the platform include those for:

Coventry said:

“The power of the internet to give everyone the tools to stand up for the issues they care about is one of the defining stories of our times. GoFundMe is changing the way people raise and give money, and the team and product are incredibly impressive.”

