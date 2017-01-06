Charity Checkout raises over £10m in donations

Charity Checkout, the online fundraising tools provider for small charities, has helped raise over £10 million in donations to charity in the four years it has been operating. Of this total, over £8 million was raised in the last two years.

The charity payment social enterprise was established in 2012 by student entrepreneur Chester Mojay-Sinclare. It has helped over 1,000 small and local charities to start accepting donations, both single and regular, on their website and social media profiles. Its most successful clients have seen online donations increase by as much as 600%.

Charity Checkout in numbers

the average donation via Charity Checkout is £56.32

55% of charities using the platform over the past four years did not previously accept any online gifts

75% of charities using the platform did not previously accept regular donations online

Mojay-Sinclare is convinced that small charities can raise substantially more online. He said: “I believe there is still huge potential to increase online giving at a local level and we’re looking forward to announcing the £100m milestone in the next couple of years.”

He saw success as being achieved through a combination of fundraising tools, and investment in digital training and support.

