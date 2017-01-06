Board member for Wales appointed by Fundraising Regulator

The Fundraising Regulator has appointed Richard Newton as its Board Member for Wales. His three-year role is to contribute to the Board’s commercial, policy and financial work. He will also assist with the Regulator’s work in Wales.

Newton has over 25 years of fundraising experience. After working for Barnardo’s and Marie Curie he spent eight years as Head of Commercial for The Prince’s Trust, and then three years as Wales Director for Rathbone. Since 2011 he has run his own fundraising and management consultancy.

His voluntary activities include serving as a Trustee of the Sherman Theatre and Creu Cymru, a development agency for performance venues and arts centres in Wales. He has also been Volunteer Chair of Trustees for Cardiff Wales LGBT Mardi Gras.

He was appointed following an open recruitment process.

Newton said of his appointment:

“I share the Board’s commitment to protecting donors and strengthening external confidence in the sector and look forward to working with charities and associated organisations to help achieve this.”

Lord Grade, Chair of the Fundraising Regulator, which was established on 7 July 2016, said that Newton’s experience and understanding of the complexity and dynamism of the Welsh fundraising sector would “greatly help the Regulator’s Welsh operations, as well as its wider work.”

