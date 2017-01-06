Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Black Sheep Fundraising: Rethinking Major Gifts for Your Stigmatized Nonprofit

Posted by on 6 January 2017 in Books
0 Comments
Black Sheep Fundraising: Rethinking Major Gifts for Your Stigmatized Nonprofit

Many fundraisers claim that their charity is particularly hard to raise funds for because it is an unpopular or ‘unsexy’ cause. How much harder it must be to raise major gifts for organisations such as that! So here is the guide to how to do it.

This is the large print version of the title.

 

Black Sheep Fundraising: Rethinking Major Gifts for Your Stigmatized Nonprofit (Large Print

Black Sheep Fundraising: Rethinking Major Gifts for Your Stigmatized Nonprofit (Large Print Rating:
List Price: £16.28
Sale Price: £133.72
(as of 06/01/2017 16:55 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days

Product Description

No description available.

Details

No features available.

Black Sheep Fundraising: Rethinking Major Gifts for Your Stigmatized Nonprofit (Large Print out of 5 based on ratings. 3226 user reviews
Books Black Sheep Fundraising: Rethinking Major Gifts for Your Stigmatized Nonprofit (Large Print £16.28 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41J7SK6J2DL._SL160_.jpg
http://fundraising.co.uk/2017/01/06/black-sheep-fundraising-rethinking-major-gifts-for-your-stigmatized-nonprofit/

63 total views, 63 views today

Tags:
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Come to Fundraising Camp - London on Fri 16 December

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!