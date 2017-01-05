Ask questions and find answers on CharityConnect

Imagine a world where charity professionals could collaborate and learn from each other’s experiences. Wouldn’t this help you in your task of making the world a better place? CharityConnect has made this a reality.

It offers you a space where personal and professional don’t have to clash, where you can escape your CV, and characters are not limited. CharityConnect, the only professional network dedicated to the charity sector, offers connection and collaboration in a totally new way.

Here’s how to make the most of it:

Ask questions & find answers

If you have a burning career question that needs to be answered, CharityConnect is the place to find an answer. On CharityConnect, you can participate in countless discussions, write posts that reflect your personal experiences and meet new people who have shared your struggles in sector specific groups. Whether you are working in Fundraising or Finance there is a group where you can share and learn from others working in a similar role. Community and collaboration are at the heart of CharityConnect and we want you to discover the perfect place for you.

Interact with your peers

As obvious as it may sound, you should never forget that your colleagues are one of your greatest assets. As well as giving you an insight into their previous role, they will also be aware of the mission statement that you are working towards and provide you with meaningful advice. CharityConnect allows you to build new relationships and tap into an established community of charity professionals.

Look for a mentor and get on their radar

We all have someone in our field that we admire. You follow their work, you can see that they are genuinely contributing to the industry and now you want to learn from them personally. Interact, start discussions and follow professionals you admire on CharityConnect. Stand out from the crowd by being proactive and starting conversations in CharityConnect groups, where you’ll be able to hear all of the latest industry news and offer your unique perspective.

Discover industry influencers

With so many changes in the sector every year, it’s so important to be kept up to date. By keeping up with the most influential people, you will have a much better idea of the direction that your particular area is heading in, the hurdles to look out for and productive ways to manage the most difficult situations. With this, you’ll benefit from the experience of those who have not just been through it, but triumphed!

CharityConnect want to ensure that everyone has access to the information that they need to have a fantastic career in the charity sector. And a huge part of that is learning from others who have been there before.

Signing up is simple, it takes two minutes. Only requiring your name and email. So, go on give it a chance to impress you: www.charityconnect.co.uk.

183 total views, 183 views today