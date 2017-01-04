Virgin Money Foundation announces latest round of North East funding

Twelve projects in the North East are to benefit from the latest round of Virgin Money Foundation‘s funding, each receiving up to £50,000 each.

The grants, which are funded through donations from Virgin Money and the Cabinet Office, are focused on projects that support young people find employment, and that help homeless people. This latest round of funding brings the Foundation’s overall total for 2016 to almost £1m.

The grant recipients are: Barnardo’s, Blue Watch Youth Project, Centrepoint, Oasis Aquila, Oxclose and District Young Peoples Project, Linksill and North Tyneside Community Development Trust, Pennywell Youth Project, South Tyneside Training and Enterprise Network, Street League, YMCA Newcastle, YMCA North Tyneside, and Youth Almighty Project.

Based in Silksworth in Sunderland, the Youth Almighty Project was set up in 2008 by local volunteers to provide a place for young people to meet and learn. It has received an award of £31,190, which will fund a new programme helping young people who are not in employment, education or training to secure employment.

North Tyneside YMCA received £41,393, which will help it in its provision of emergency accommodation for young homeless people, many of whom have just left local authority care.

Dean Titterton, chief executive officer at North Tyneside YMCA (pictured) said:

“We can’t thank the Virgin Money Foundation enough for their support in helping YMCA to transform the lives of young people in North Tyneside. This valuable support and funding will help them to gain the traction they need to achieve their ambition of a safe, settled secure home.”

Information on Virgin Money Foundation’s funding programmes is available on its homepage.

