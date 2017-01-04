BitGive launches GIveTrack to track donations in real-time

BitGive has launched GiveTrack, a public platform that lets donors track their donations in real-time to see where they go, how they are used, and the results they help to generate.

The platform aims to make the process more transparent, giving charities an easily accessible way of letting donors see how they are using their money, motivating donors to give more, and helping to reduce the risk of fraudulent activity.

GiveTrack uses blockchain technology to enable a low-cost secure and direct transfer of funds in minutes, and tracks donations on an open public ledger that enables everyone to see where the funds go and the impact they have.

It is currently being used in beta form by a number of partners including Medic Mobile, and The Water Project, which is using it to support projects in western Kenya.

Connie Gallippi, founder of BitGive said:

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of GiveTrack, a game-changing technology for philanthropy. Give Track epitomizes BitGive’s mission to make use of innovative technologies that will improve philanthropic work while driving new donations. We are proud to have developed an effective tool that will aid in humanitarian efforts for causes around the world. This will create operational efficiencies and deepen the trust between charities and their donors.”

641 total views, 641 views today