Charity partner sought for Manchester beer festival

The Greater Manchester branches of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) are inviting applications for the charity partner for the 2018 and 2019 Manchester Beer and Cider Festivals.

The selected charity will benefit from publicity in front of the expected 15,000 visitors, and across the event’s website, posters and social media.

It will also benefit from the chance to raise funds in a number of ways, including:

“a guaranteed income” from a share of programme sales

a free promotional stand to increase awareness

the opportunity to collect donations from event visitors

The organisers say that, although the charity will be encouraged to seek sponsorship for its activities, “the festival can also provide introductions to corporate supporters”.

To be eligible, the charity will need to provide enough trained volunteers “to enrich the experience of the expected 15,000 visitors”.

2017 festival

This year’s Manchester Beer and Cider Festival runs from Thursday 19th to Saturday 21st January 2017. It features 30% more floorspace than last year, and offers 19 separate bars.

Organiser Graham Donning said:

“Although we want applications in a couple of months time, the 2017 festival in January gives potential partners to visit and see for themselves the size and scope of the event. We have had some great charities in the past – all have told us festival-goers are a generous lot. We provide some guaranteed opportunities to raise money, but we are particularly interested to attract a partner with some innovative ideas which add to our festival.”

How to apply

Interested charities should contact the festival organiser outlining their charitable aims, the number of volunteers they would expect to assist the festival, examples of similar events they have participated in and suggestions for activities they would be willing to run.

Applications should be sent to organiser by 1 March 2017. The successful partner will be chosen at the festival’s review meeting that month.

