Lloyd’s Register Foundation sponsorship of Royal Institution Christmas Lectures launches year-long programme

The Royal Institution (Ri) and Lloyd’s Register Foundation are to work together on a year-long programme of public engagement aimed at inspiring young people to take an interest in science.

The Royal Institution’s 80th annual CHRISTMAS LECTURES series, Supercharged: Fuelling the Future, took place on 26th, 27th, and 28th December this year, sponsored by Lloyd’s Register Foundation. They explored how to generate and store energy, and were presented by Saiful Islam (pictured), professor of materials chemistry at the University of Bath.

Three live shows took place in the Ri’s lecture theatre, with a UK television broadcast and the lectures also available to an international audience through the Ri Channel and social media. The partnership will support teachers and students across the UK through a range of activity including the launch of a touring live show for schools and professional development sessions for teachers, an online engagement project called ‘I’m a Scientist, Get Me Out of Here’ and free online teaching resources to help teachers in the classroom.

Professor Richard Clegg, chief executive of the Lloyd’s Register Foundation said:

“The Lloyd’s Register Foundation is proud to be a major supporter of the Royal Institution’s CHRISTMAS LECTURES. This year’s series is on the subject of energy which is also dear to the heart of the Lloyd’s Register Foundation. As a charity, we share complementary aims with the Ri to connect people with the world of science and inspiring the next generation. We’re also a global charity so looking forward to continuing to work with Ri afterwards on taking the lectures abroad and maximising their impact internationally.”

Main image: Professor Saiful Islam, credit Paul Wilkinson.

