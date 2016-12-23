Mrs Brown’s Boys actor donates £10,000 to IDAS

Rory Cowan, who plays Dermot Brown in the popular BBC comedy Mrs Brown’s Boys, has donated £10,000 to IDAS.

Cowan, who is also a producer of the show, is a Patron of the charity, and gave the donation to help women and children that the charity has helped escape domestic abuse after meeting some of them at an IDAS refuge this summer. The donation is the biggest the charity has ever received from an individual.

Rory Cowan said:

“I am extremely proud to be Patron of IDAS. When I met some of the children in the refuge garden it made me realise just how important it was for them to be able to play, and have carefree moments, putting violence and abuse behind them for a while.“

Sarah Hill, IDAS CEO, added:

“Through our emergency accommodation, 24-hour helpline and outreach support services we help keep over 4,000 families safe every year. We receive little funding specifically for children so this is a massive contribution helping us to keep more children safe.”

