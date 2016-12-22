People’s Postcode Lottery part of world’s largest private charity donor of 2016

Novamedia, which includes People’s Postcode Lottery, has been named the world’s top private charity donor in City A.M.’s fifth annual ranking.

As well as Novamedia being the biggest private charity donor, it is third on the overall City A.M. 2016 Charity Index, behind the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Wellcome Trust.

The index compares the total amount that private donors raised for charity throughout the year. At the top of the list, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation awarded £3.6bn, the Wellcome Trust awarded £606m and £446m came from Novamedia’s Postcode Lotteries.

Prof. Theo Schuyt, (VU University Amsterdam, European Research Network on Philanthropy), who determines the rankings, said:

“Many of the other organisations in the list are endowed foundations; their grants originate from legacies and donations from corporations or banks. However, People’s Postcode Lottery in Great Britain and the Novamedia family in The Netherlands, Sweden and Germany, generates its grants from actively fundraising money by operating charity lotteries.”

The People’s Postcode Lottery recently announced two awards. WaterAid has received £2.5m to support its water and sanitation projects across Sub-Saharan Africa, while £250,000 went to Contact the Elderly, which organises free, monthly Sunday afternoon tea parties for people aged 75 or over who live alone.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery has supported WaterAid since 2013, and £1.3 million worth of funding has already gone to the charity.

On receiving the award, Barbara Frost, chief executive of WaterAid, said:

“The support of players of the People’s Postcode Lottery has had an incredible impact on the lives of people in some of the world’s poorest communities, through improved access to clean water and good sanitation. Together, we are working towards a world where everyone everywhere has access to safe water, a decent toilet and good hygiene by 2030.”

The full City A.M. Charity Index 2016 appeared in a special 52-page magazine ‘City A.M. Giving’ in the Tuesday 20th December issue of City A.M.

Main image: Supported charities at a People’s Postcode Lottery Millions event. Copyright Darren Casey / DCimaging

323 total views, 323 views today