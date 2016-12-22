Lidl UK beats target to raise £1.6m for CLIC Sargent

Lidl UK has beaten an initial £1m fundraising target to raise £1.6m for CLIC Sargent since partnering with the charity four years ago, in what has been its most successful fundraising year to date.

Lidl UK reached its initial fundraising target in July this year, six months ahead of schedule, and this combined with the extra £600,000 raised since then means Lidl has been able to fund 64,000 hours of care for children and young people who are going through cancer treatment since 2012.

The money has been raised through a mixture of staff fundraising activities and corporate donations, alongside promotions on Lidl products. During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September Lidl UK employees across the country dressed as superheroes for a week, which raised over £75,000, while 25p for every 99p pack of Lidl 2016 charity Christmas cards sold this year is being donated to the charity.

Daniela Tulip, head of CSR, Lidl UK, said:

“We’re thrilled to have raised such a significant amount for CLIC Sargent since the beginning of our partnership in 2012. This is testament to the hard work and dedication of Lidl employees across the country. It has been incredibly rewarding to work with such a fantastic charity and to see the direct impact that our funds have had on the families that are supported by CLIC Sargent.”

