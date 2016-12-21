Ireland Funds made grants last year of nearly $26 million

The Ireland Funds raised $31.5 million last year and made grants of $25.7 million, according to the foundation’s latest accounts.

Total funds raised were slightly up compared to 2014 ($31.2 million) while grants in 2014 were $24.1 million.

Founded in 1976 to support worthy causes in Ireland and around the world, The Worldwide Ireland Funds currently operate in 12 countries and the network has raised over $500 million for over 3,000 organisations. Last year the Funds awarded 365 grants.

The Funds raise money from ‘contributions’ which comprises donations to the organisation’s general programmes and funds designated for specific projects. Total donations in 2015 were $18.6 million, up from $17.3 million.

Fundraising events, mainly high profile charity galas in the United States, raised just over $12 million, net $8.9 million after expenses.

Fundraising and administration costs were $3 million, up from $2.8 million.

The ‘Promising Ireland’ campaign was closed off at $226 million in 2015, more than twice the original goal of $100 million.

