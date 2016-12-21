Genesis Community Foundation opens for small grants applications

Genesis Community Foundation is seeking applications for its next round of grants of up to £5,000.

The grant-giving arm of Genesis Housing Association, which operates across London, the South East and the East of England, will make the grants available for projects based in these areas, which cover one or more of the themes of financial inclusion, enterprise, employment and training, volunteering, health and wellbeing and social research.

The deadline for applications is 23rd January.

The Foundation has awarded over £75,000 in small grants since 2014 to projects including holistic therapy workshops, craft sessions for older people and a community choir. Successful bidders will need to evidence the project’s benefit to Genesis residents but can also cater for the wider community.

Muriel Bankhead, head of research and analysis, Genesis Housing Association, said:

“We’re delighted to be making further funding available to support the great work of small grassroots projects. The Foundation’s work chimes strongly with our commitment to improving well-being at the heart of our communities.”

Main image: Zoe White from Zinfinity, a craft group for older people that has previously received funding from the Foundation.

