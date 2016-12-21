22 charities pass crowdfunding challenge to join GlobalGiving

A further 22 charity organisations have joined the GlobalGiving marketplace after raising a combined £107,298 through GlobalGiving UK’s Gateway Crowdfunding Challenge.

The virtual training program and crowdfunding campaign helps charities develop their online fundraising, and asks participating organisations to raise at least £2,500 from 50 donors in 35 days in order to win a permanent place on GlobalGiving.co.uk and to compete for challenge prizes. This challenge was GlobalGiving’s most successful ever and the charities raised the combined total from 1,869 donors.

The new charity partner organisations are: Tree of Life for Animals (TOLFA), Whisper, The Neuro Foundation, Future in Our Hands Education and Development Fund, Bottle for Botol, yourSanctury, Seeds for Development, Carers Network, The Forgiveness Project, Latin American Women’s Aid Refuge, Global One, Bread and Water for Africa UK, Labour Behind the Label, Batley Smile CIC, Friendship Society – A&V Rhythmic Club, Sickids, Refugee Rights Data, Youth Adventure Trust, Edo State Women Association, International National Trusts Organisation, International Association for Human Values, and HALT Domestic Violence.

Projects included Whisper’s Help a Malnourished Child with Whisper’s Hospital (main image), which raised over £16,000: the most achieved in the 35 day challenge, The Neuro Foundation’s #OneMoreNurse, which has almost £15,000, and Tree of Life for Animals’ Build 27 Rescue Kennels for Stray Dogs in India, which has raised almost £10,000. The complete list can be seen on the campaign leaderboard.

Each of the new partners must provide donors with regular reports about how they use their funds. They also have access to the full suite of tools offered to GlobalGiving partners, including opportunities for referrals to GlobalGiving’s corporate partners.

Eleanor Harrison OBE, CEO of GlobalGiving UK, said:

“We believe passionately in the value of local charities everywhere in the world and the whole team looks forward to helping them access more funding, resources and learning so that they can thrive for the long term.”

Information on how to join GlobalGiving UK can be found on its site.

