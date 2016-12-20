The 2016 MP Christmas card round-up

How many MPs have sent out charity Christmas cards this year? So far the roving eye of UK Fundraising has found just two that are raising funds for charity: from First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, and Martin Docherty-Hughes, MP for Clydebank.
Sturgeon has sent out an Oor Wullie card, the original illustration for which is being auctioned next year for charity with proceeds divided between The ARCHIE Foundation, SiMBA, Christine Witcutt Memorial Fund and The Dixon Community, while Docherty-Hughes ran the first of what he plans to be an annual charity Christmas card competition, which raised £400 for two local charities: Clydebank Women’s Aid, and Dumbarton District Women’s Aid.
A number of MPs, including Jeremy Hunt, George Osborne and Philip Dunne MP, Ludlow did at least visit charity card shops with Osborne paying his 15th annual visit to the Combined Charities Christmas card shop at Wilmslow Library:
Prime Minister Theresa May has chosen three designs, all by children in her constituency. May launched a competition back in September challenging children in her constituency of Maidenhead and Twyford to come up with a design on the theme of ‘Christmas at Downing Street’. It was open to children aged 11 and under. The competition is a tradition between the Prime Minister and the Maidenhead Advertiser.
Cards designed by children in the MP’s constituency seem to be a popular choice.
Jeff Smith MP, Manchester Withington also held a competition:
As did (amongst others):
Wales first minister Carwyn Jones, with card designed by a 9-year-old schoolboy in Cwmbran who won a competition entered by 700 schoolchildren:
Edward Timpson MP, Crewe & Nantwich:
James Berry MP, Kingston & Surbiton:
And Lib Dem leader Tim Farron:
Labour leader Jeremy Corbin however has gone for a simple design of a white dove with a red background:
Other MPs went for the more humorous approach.
Chief Whip Nick Brown, MP:
Nigel Evans MP trumped that with his own:
We’re not too sure what UKIP’s Nigel Farage’s Christmas card design is, but this seems to get the popular vote:
Surely not….
Other MPs have sent charity Christmas cards in the past, including then Prime Minster Gordon Brown in 2007, and Charles Kennedy in 2004. If any of your MPs have sent out charity Christmas cards this year, do let us know.
