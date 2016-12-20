Irish homelessness charity’s income up by €1 million

Homelessness charity Focus Ireland’s fundraising income grew by €1 million last year, according to the charity’s latest accounts.

Fundraising income was €7.4 million, up from €6.4 million in 2014. Total income last year, including mostly government grants, was nearly €22 million, from €19.6 million the previous year.

During the year Focus secured two new significant funding relationships. Bord Gáis Energy began a three-year Corporate Social Responsibility Partnership which will see the company raise awareness, promote volunteering and donate €1 million over three years to the charity’s advice and information services for families. The first phase of this relationship saw Bord Gáis contribute €107,570 to Focus’s fundraising income last year.

During 2015, the Human Dignity Foundation awarded a five year grant to Focus Ireland to deliver a programme of work tackling youth homelessness in Ireland. The Human Dignity Foundation pledged €2.1 million over five years for the Building Youth Capacity for Independent Living project, with the first instalment of €229,170 already received.

Focus Ireland says it generally adheres to a principle that the costs of generating fundraising income should not exceed 20% of the amount raised. However, for the duration of ‘strategic initiatives’ and while investment is being made to grow fundraising, they will deviate from the principle as appropriate. Fundraising costs were €1.8 million in 2015, 24% of funds raised (2014: 30%).

