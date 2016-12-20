Institute of Fundraising announces Suppliers Forum launch

The Institute of Fundraising has launched a Suppliers Forum to bring together its corporate supporter members to share ideas and discuss sector-wide challenges.

According to the IoF, the membership of the forum ‘represents a cross-section of different fundraising disciplines to ensure every aspect of the fundraising agency environment is represented’. The Suppliers Forum is chaired by managing director of Rapidata Scott Gray and will help inform the IoF’s policy, insight and research work, meeting at least four times a year.

Gray said:

“For some time, agencies have met and discussed issues, but often in isolation. The launch of the IoF Suppliers Forum now brings together agencies that are passionate about supporting the sector and have a wealth of experience to offer. “By working together in this way, we will not only have an opportunity to share our thinking and raise standards, but to channel relevant issues through the IoF and ensure they are considered in future standard setting. It has never been more important that we work from the heart of the sector and help charities adapt to what remains a challenging, but dynamic national fundraising environment.”

Richard Taylor, chair of the IoF, added:

“It is important that we co-create the way we raise standards for our sector. The distinction between fundraisers and suppliers is often misunderstood, particularly when suppliers interact with the public on behalf of a charity. This has been more notable in recent challenging times. The Forum represents a way forward for suppliers to be heard and recognised as an integral part of the fundraising ecosystem.”

