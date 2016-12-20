Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Call for speakers opens for 2017 Scottish fundraising conference

Posted by on 20 December 2016 in News
Scottish Fundraising Conference 2017
The is inviting proposals for presentations at the Scottish fundraising conference in 2017.

Organisers are looking for speakers “with innovative strategies or insightful case studies to inspire their fellow fundraisers”. The event takes place on 3 and 4 October 2017 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow city centre.

The programme consists of one hour sessions and two hour masterclasses in the following topics:

• Management, Strategy and Policy

• Community and Events

• Individual Giving

• Corporate and Trusts

• Marketing and Communications

The conference organisers are keen to receive proposals for sessions on:

• supporter centric fundraising;

• resolving retention and acquisition challenges in this changing world;

• leadership development;

• owning your own professional development;

• multi-channel event marketing;

• Improving the supporter experience.

How to submit proposals

Proposals should be submitted online by 20 January 2017

 

