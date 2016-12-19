NCVO reveals How Charities Work with beta site launch

NCVO has launched a site called How Charities Work to help improve the public’s trust and confidence in the sector.

The site aims to provide easily accessible information on how charities work, and to answer some of the most common questions members of the public have about them.

The site is currently in beta, and builds on the work NCVO has done as part of the Understanding Charities Group with CharityComms and Acevo. It explains what charities are, and how they work, including how they are regulated, where their money comes from and how they spend it, and how people can get involved themselves, such as by volunteering, fundraising, or starting a charity.

The site also contains a number of briefings on pertinent issues including: ‘Fake Charities and charity fraud: what to watch out for’, and How charities are addressing concerns about fundraising’.

NCVO is inviting feedback on the site to help it develop it further, both via the site itself and via social media.

Really keen that people add and help us develop this https://t.co/NKgKje6UwE — Stuart Etherington (@SEtherington) December 16, 2016

Good to see soft launch of https://t.co/dm5CNn2GZv from @NCVO @ncvoaidan. Lots of people contributed: now it's your turn. Comments welcomed — Vicky Browning (@browning_vicky) December 16, 2016

