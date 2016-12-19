Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

NCVO reveals How Charities Work with beta site launch

Posted by on 19 December 2016 in News
0 Comments
how charities work site
NCVO reveals How Charities Work with beta site launch

has launched a site called How Charities Work to help improve the public’s trust and confidence in the sector.

The site aims to provide easily accessible information on how charities work, and to answer some of the most common questions members of the public have about them.

The site is currently in beta, and builds on the work NCVO has done as part of the Understanding Charities Group with CharityComms and Acevo. It explains what charities are, and how they work, including how they are regulated, where their money comes from and how they spend it, and how people can get involved themselves, such as by volunteering, fundraising, or starting a charity.

The site also contains a number of briefings on pertinent issues including: ‘Fake Charities and charity fraud: what to watch out for’, and How charities are addressing concerns about fundraising’.

NCVO is inviting feedback on the site to help it develop it further, both via the site itself and via social media.

 

 

1,629 total views, 143 views today

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Related Articles

Come to Fundraising Camp - London on Fri 16 December

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!