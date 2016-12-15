Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Childhood Trust match funding helps raise £1.4m for London charities

The Childhood Trust helped to raise £1.4m for London charities during this year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge, matching £670,602 that was raised by public donations to 53 local children’s charities.

This is the fourth year The Childhood Trust has teamed up with on #GivingTuesday for its Christmas Challenge to raise awareness of the poorest boroughs in London. Charities supported by The Childhood Trust this year include: Magic Breakfast, which raised £81,989, West London Action for Children (£45,269), Cardinal Hume Centre (£109,712), and Blooming Blossoms Trust, which raised £112,505.

Laurence Guinness, CEO of The Childhood Trust said:

“Last year there were an estimated 300,000 children destitute in the UK, the majority of those living in London and it is only through the kindness of donors that thousands of disadvantaged children will be able to receive vital support from the 53 charities we’ve funded.”

The Childhood Trust also won this years #GivingTuesday competition, which was run by GOOD Agency. GOOD Agency will help the charity develop and deliver communications to raise awareness of the issues affecting children experiencing poverty in London and engage with people who want to help.

