Purple Vision is a technology consultancy supporting charities and non-profits to succeed with CRM, digital and data.

Since 2003 we have helped hundreds of charities in the UK with our range of services that help the organisations we work with to innovate and grow.

We’re particularly strong on CRM and building flexible systems that integrate teams and departments across charities, to work strongly together. We often start with the fundraising teams where our teams have a lot of experience (as we do with service delivery and programme management too).

Your data platform – or CRM tools – are at the heart of what fundraisers deliver – but being successful also means knowing what to do with your data and how to engage and delight your supporters.

That’s why we offer services around digital, insight and analytics as well as help with digital tools and digital change – it’s your people, processes and then your technology that will help you drive real change and results.

Find out more about our services:

• CRM implementation – Salesforce for non-profits, including Salesforce Non Profit Success Pack (plus Gift Aid for NPSP), Causeview by Breakeven and other Salesforce products.

• Technology signposting – we may be a Salesforce partner but we’re system neutral when it comes to offering signposting advice on CRM and digital tools for charities – we want what’s best for your organisation and will help you make strong choices.

• Support services – for Raiser’s Edge and Salesforce users

• Digital tools – support with selecting and implementing digital tools to drive deeper engagement and build stronger supporter journeys (including Marketing automation and multi-channel approaches).

• Mobile App Development – we’ve built countless mobile apps and have two very special apps for salesforce user adoption and delegate event experience.

• Digital, data and analytics – help with picking business intelligence tools and understanding what your data is telling you.

We’re London-based but work anywhere across the UK and Europe. We also have an office in Frankfurt, Germany. Our team speaks English, Spanish, German, Dutch, Russian, Moldovan as well as Welsh and Canadian.

• Email: info@purple-vision.com

• Web: www.purple-vision.com

• Call: 0203 176 1249

• Mail: 1.04 Canterbury Court, Kennington Park, 1-3 Brixton Lane, London SW9 6DE

