John Baguley receives Lifetime Contribution Award at IoF National Fundraising Awards

The Institute of Fundraising announced the winners of the 2016 National Fundraising Awards at the Troxy in east London last month, hosted by comedian Ed Byrne. This year’s Lifetime Contribution Award was presented to John Baguley of the International Fundraising Consultancy.

The National Fundraising Awards recognise excellent fundraising by charities, agencies and individual fundraisers. This was the first year that they have been held separately from the Institute’s National Convention which is held in London in July.

Lifetime Contribution Award

The Lifetime Contribution Award was presented to John Baguley PhD, MBA, MInst, who has worked in fundraising for over 35 years as a fundraiser, fundraising director and fundraising consultant. He was Head of Fundraising at Friends of the Earth and at Amnesty International UK, where he built the group’s membership to over 100,000. At Freedom from Torture he ran a capital appeal for a rehabilitation centre.

He launched the International Fundraising Consultancy (IFC), which provides not-for-profit organisations with expert fundraising services around the globe and has offices in 11 countries. Baguley was recognised for his approach, as well as his achievement, where his passion for enabling change means that he has provided leadership and inspiration by giving away IFC’s core service for free through First Fridays. These are forums for free fundraising advice that run alongside IFC’s branches in London, Ottawa, Milan and Amsterdam.

He was a Trustee of the Institute of Fundraising from 2006-2012 and is the co-founder of the Institute of Professional Fundraising Ukraine. His ‘Successful Fundraising’ book is in its second edition. He also blogs on UK Fundraising.

Award winners

Best Business-Charity Partnership

The Challenge & Starbucks

Fundraising Charity of the Year – Large

Save The Children

Fundraising Charity of the Year – Small

Youthscape

Most Committed Company to the Sector

Bates Wells Braithwaite

Best Legacy or In-Memoriam Campaign

Friends of the Earth

Most Innovative Fundraising Campaign

Durham Cathedral won for its Durham Cathedral in LEGO campaign.

Best Individual Giving Campaign

WaterAid Christmas Appeal – Deliver Life

Best Fundraising Newcomer

Martha Huntley won for her work raising $2.1m in a year at Hand in Hand International, where she was the charity’s youngest employee.

Best Use of Digital

Best Use of Events

The Outward Bound Trust & Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity

Best Use of Insight

Macmillan Cancer Support

Best Young Fundraiser

Isabella Field won for her successful fundraising for Haven House Children’s Hospice, in memory of her sister Molly who died aged eight in 2010.

The Gill Astarita Fundraiser of the Year

Chris Curtis

Best Volunteer Fundraiser

Julie Guthrie won the award for her pink gerbera fundraising idea that has raised more than £580,000 for Cancer Research UK since 2010.

Honorary Fellowship for Kevin Kibble

Kevin Kibble, the chair of the judging panel for the National Awards, was recognised for his work as he stepped down after 20 years involvement with the awards. He was made an honorary Fellow of the IoF for his years of service both to the IoF and the fundraising sector at the event.

He has over 30 years’ experience in management, communications and marketing, 18 of which have been in management and fundraising in the voluntary sector.

Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the Institute of Fundraising, said after the awards ceremony:

“We have been celebrating fundraisers’ achievements at the National Fundraising Awards for 26 years and each year the dedication, passion, and commitment they continue to demonstrate is inspirational. We should all be very proud of everything we achieve as the fundraising community, and celebrate the contribution we make to society. Congratulations to all our nominees and especially the winners who have all demonstrated truly excellent fundraising”.

Ed Byrne signed off with words of encouragement to his fundraising audience. He said:

“You’re just doing a good thing and you should be congratulated for it”.

He added:

“You are doing it [fundraising] in an increasingly hostile environment… “People attack you to make themselves feel better about the fact that they are doing nothing. And I’m saying is – please don’t let the bastards grind you down; the work you do is amazing”.

