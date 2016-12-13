IoF and Localgiving partner to boost fundraising support for local charities

The Institute of Fundraising and online giving platform Localgiving are partnering to provide increased fundraising support to local charities and community groups across the UK.

The organisations will work together to expand access to training, resources and fundraising opportunities.

Local Charities Day

The partnership was announced ahead of the UK’s first Local Charities Day which takes place on 16 December.

On that day Localgiving will publish its 2016 Local Charity and Community Group Sustainability Report. Its findings underpin the need for a partnership of this kind. For example, it reports that 77% of local charities do not feel they currently have the necessary skills to run a successful fundraising campaign. In addition, 83% of local groups say that they would benefit from support with online fundraising.

Localgiving

Founded as an online giving platform for small and local organisations, Localgiving has developed into a membership and support network for local charities and community groups. It aims to empower grassroots organisations to fundraise online, connect with supporters and take control of their financial future. It also provides advocacy for the local voluntary sector and works to secure third party funding for its members.

Through the partnership, Institute of Fundraising members will have the opportunity to claim a free one-year Localgiving membership for their local charity or community group. With this they will gain access to secure online donation processing, automated Gift Aid and regular match fund campaigns.

In return, the Institute of Fundraising will provide resources and support to help Localgiving members develop their knowledge and make the most out of online fundraising.

Stephen Mallinson, Chief Executive of Localgiving said:

“It is important that Localgiving works alongside other voluntary sector organisations to bolster support for local community-based groups, so we’re thrilled to announce this partnership with the Institute of Fundraising. Its knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in helping our members to develop their fundraising capacity and diversify their sources of income over the coming years.”

