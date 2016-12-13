Book on philanthropy and peace building published

The Social Change Initiative (SCI) has announced the publication of ‘Public Policy, Philanthropy and Peacebuilding in Northern Ireland’ which examines the role played by the Atlantic Philanthropies in helping to build peace in Northern Ireland.

One of the functions of Belfast based SCI, which is funded by Atlantic Philanthropies, is assessing the role of philanthropy in tackling conflict and building peace.

Using detailed case studies the authors of the new publication, academic Colin Knox and Dr Padraic Quirk of SCI, illustrate the role played by third sector groups in influencing the public policy agenda and securing long-term systemic changes. They also critique the work of Atlantic whose original mission moved from funding higher education on the island of Ireland to become a key foundation with a significant role in the peace process.

The book traces the influence of Atlantic Philanthropies on peace building in Northern Ireland and how its role helped the devolved government in Northern Ireland embed micro level initiatives in education, restorative justice, human rights and shared services.

Separately, the Social Change Initiative has produced a report on the contribution that independent philanthropy can make to peace building in conflict-affected environments. The report, as well as the new publication, are available on the Social Change Initiative website and from Amazon.co.uk.

