ACEVO Fellowships awarded to charity chief executives

Two charity chief executives are among the recipients of this year’s ACEVO Fellowships.

Gail Gibbons, CEO of Sheffield Futures and Anita Grover, CEO of Auditory Verbal UK were among five recipients of the Fellowships, awarded at ACEVO’s Annual General Meeting on 8th December.

The other winners were: Jane Bake, director of service innovation and integration at St Barnabas Hospice; Adrian Ramsay, CEO of the Centre for Alternative Technology, and Trish McGrath, CEO of Aberystwyth Students Union. In addition, Gemma Holding, CEO of Cancer Support UK, received a Recognition Award.

Gibbons has been CEO of Sheffield Futures for the past two and a half years, and previously worked for over 20 years in the public sector in both children and young people’s services, and mental health, while Grover has been CEO of Auditory Verbal UK since 2013 and was the first CEO of a UK-based charity to be awarded the Macquarie David Clarke Social Innovation Fellowship in 2014.

Sponsored by The Leadership Trust Foundation, the ACEVO Fellowships aim to champion inspirational and emerging leaders from across the country, identifying those it feels deserve greater recognition for their work and achievements locally, nationally and internationally.

The five recipients of the Fellowships each win a free place on a Leadership Trust development programme worth over £3,000; a personalised development plan; an ACEVO mentor; a free place on an ACEVO Masterclass; a pack of ACEVO publications and, if not already a member, a year’s free membership.

Paul Farmer, chair of ACEVO said:

“ACEVO and the Leadership Trust Foundation are delighted to announce these awards. They are issued to candidates whose passion, professionalism and ability to inspire place them at vanguard of emerging leaders. Their beneficiaries, causes, staff and boards are all fortunate to have these individuals at the helm. Too often hard work and vision do not get the recognition they deserve. These awards attempt to address that deficit.”

2,137 total views, 127 views today