Gofod3 third sector event launches for Wales

Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) has announced the launch of gofod3, a new free event created in response to the events of 2016 and showcasing the work of charities and voluntary groups across the country.

Gofod3 will take place on 7th March next year in Cardiff City Stadium and aims to bring third sector organisations together with those from the public and private sectors to learn from and motivate each other. It will feature speakers, debates, masterclasses and exhibition space, covering fundraising, digital innovation, charity law, governance, and safeguarding, and the impact of Brexit.

Registration is now open and the full programme will be announced in early 2017. There are spaces available for exhibitors, as well as opportunities to hold bespoke events during the day, and participating organisations to date include the Big Lottery Fund, Community Housing Cymru, Wales Cooperative Centre, the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, the Welsh Language Commissioner, as well as accountants and law firms.

Ruth Marks, WCVA chief executive, said:

“As a sector, 2016 has changed forever the way that we do business in Wales. 3,000 voluntary organisations and almost a million volunteers do vital work across the country and we have a responsibility to provide a forum for them to reflect and respond to this ever-changing social and political landscape. “There is also clear appetite among the not-for-profit sector in Wales for a space where we can learn from each other, to motivate and to inspire. gofod3 offers the opportunity for us, as a sector, to come together and to benefit from the skills and experience of businesses and public bodies.”

