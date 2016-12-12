GivePenny announces new partnerships with Sue Ryder & RSPCA

GivePenny has announced that Sue Ryder and the RSPCA have both signed up to use its fundraising platform to raise donations online.

This makes them the second and third top 100 UK charities to sign up to the platform, following Bloodwise, since GivePenny’s January 2016 launch.

As well as upfront donations, the platform lets people give pledged donations, allowing supporters to promise donations against specific personal goals or against something a fundraiser is counting as part of their challenge.

The platform also has connections to a growing list of apps, websites and wearable technologies including Fitbit, Runkeeper and Facebook to help engage supporters with fundraisers’ activities.

James Wright, Sue Ryder senior events fundraiser said:

“We’re delighted to partner with GivePenny to take fundraising for Sue Ryder to the next level. Funds raised from Sue Ryder’s calendar of challenge events help us deliver our hospice and neurological care, which makes a real difference for people at the most difficult time of their lives”.

