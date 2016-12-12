DEC announces Yemen Crisis Appeal

The Disasters Emergency Committee will launch an emergency appeal for people facing hunger in Yemen. The DEC Yemen Crisis Appeal will begin on Tuesday 13 December.

The DEC reports that more than 7 million people in Yemen “do not know where their next meal will come from and children are dying from malnutrition”.

The appeal will launch on all major UK broadcasters including the BBC, ITV,Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky. Clare Balding and Tom Hardy will front the television and radio appeals.

The UK Government will match donations from members of the UK public up to a total value of £5 million in match funding.

DEC Chief Executive, Saleh Saeed, said:

“Now is the time to save lives in Yemen before it is too late. Children face the greatest risk of starvation – almost half a million infants and young children need immediate treatment for malnutrition. DEC members are already providing treatment for malnutrition, running mobile health teams, distributing emergency food and cash but they need funds to reach more people.”

How to donate

Donations can be made today by phone from midday on 0370 60 60 900 and via the DEC website. You can also donate £5 by texting the word SUPPORT to 70000. The full £5 is received by DEC.

Donations will also be accepted over the counter at any high street bank or post office. Cheques can be sent to DEC as well, payable to ‘DEC’ and posted to ‘PO Box 999, London, EC3A 3AA’.

DEC charities in Yemen

The DEC brings 13 leading UK aid charities together in times of crisis, with the aim of raising money collectively to reach those in need quickly.

Seven DEC member charities are already responding to the Yemen crisis and three more are planning to support the response through in-country partners.

Yemen was one of the poorest countries in the world even before the conflict. Twenty months of war have brought it “to breaking point”, according to the DEC.

The DEC states that its member charities “are reaching millions of people across the country with lifesaving aid”, such as food and treatment for malnutrition, but “much more needs to be done to help those in dire need”.

7 million people in Yemen don't know where their next meal will come from. Help save lives: please give https://t.co/4ljMQP9ZeN #YemenCrisis pic.twitter.com/Bzj6xmz3su — DEC (@decappeal) December 12, 2016

