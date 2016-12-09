UberGIVING makes donating items to Age UK ‘as easy as requesting a ride’

Online transportation network Uber is supporting Age UK this Christmas as part of its global UberGIVING campaign.

For one day its drivers will collect donated items from members of the public and deliver them to an Age UK charity shop.

Uber is inviting the public to donate clothes, books, shoes, toys, CDs/DVDs, household items, gifts, jewellery, ornaments and handbags. By using the Uber app they can then book a car to turn up and the driver will collect the items and take them to the nearest Age UK shop.

Uber explains:

“With UberGIVING we help you give back with the tap of a button… Because giving back should be as easy as requesting a ride.”

In the UK UberGIVING takes place tomorrow, 10 December, and runs from 11am to 4pm. It is available in the following cities: Belfast, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Leicester, London, Manchester, Merseyside, Newcastle, Nottingham, Stoke, Southampton, Portsmouth, Sheffield, York.

To take part, simply request UberGIVING from inside the Uber app and a driver will come to your location to pick up your donation. There is of course no charge to the user’s account for this service.

UberGIVING is also taking place in cities across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It will be active in 83 cities in total. Each country will partner with a different local charity.

Get ready for #UberGIVING! On Saturday you can donate unwanted clothes etc to our #Belfast store with your Uber app! https://t.co/IZ9ok19qCz pic.twitter.com/scwaycSkxv — Age NI (@Age_NI) December 8, 2016

Uber ran UberGIVING in September 2015 to support Save the Children’s refugee children crisis appeal.

#Uberpuppies

Uber’s charitable support is kicking off a day early in Singapore. Partnering with Save our Street Dogs and pet food company Purina, it is today letting customers request 15 minutes of playtime with puppies, accompanied by charity volunteers of course. Uber users simply have to tap the puppy button on their app and two puppies will arrive shortly afterwards.

The #Uberpuppies campaign aims to raise awareness of the problems faced by stray dogs in Singapore, and the opportunities to adopt them.

There is no charge for cuddles but donations will be requested.

Uber ran a similar campaign in the USA in 2015 with US TV network Animal Planet.

