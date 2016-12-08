7 great Christmas charity singles

December wouldn’t be the same without the anticipation of which song will be crowned the Christmas number one, but who will top the charts this year, and will it be a charity single?

Paddy Power currently has The X Factor winner at 6/4 and Friends of Jo Cox running at 5/2, but the competition is steadily mounting. Here is our round-up of 7 of the biggest Christmas charity singles released so far for 2016.

1) If Everyday Was Christmas – Cruz Beckham

Eleven-year-old Cruz Beckham has released his first ever single If Everyday Was Christmas in a bid to win the number one slot. Proceeds from sales will go to Global’s Make Some Noise charity.

2) Christmas Without You – Hello Christmas

25 YouTubers with a social following of 25m have got together to launch this single, including 16-year-old YouTuber Jake Mitchell, fashion and beauty vlogger Marina Joyce and 13-year-old singer Sapphire from Basingstoke. The song was released on Sing King Karaoke’s YouTube channel with proceedings supporting Make-A-Wish ® UK.

Here's the iTunes link for the Friends of Jo Cox @MP4RockBand single to support Jo Cox Foundation https://t.co/W6U8lOjAMb — Kevin Brennan (@KevinBrennanMP) December 6, 2016

3) You Can’t Always Get What You Want – Friends of Jo Cox

Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs and KT Tunstall have been joined by a number of MPs including Tracy Brabin, who now represents Cox’s Batley and Spen constituency, to record a cover of The Rolling Stones’ You Can’t Always Get What You Want to raise funds for the new Jo Cox Foundation. The single is due for release on 16th December.

4) The Living Years – The London Hospices Choir

The London Hospices Choir, which is made up of more than 300 patients, staff and volunteers from 18 hospices in the capital including North London Hospice and Prince Alice Hospice, have covered Mike & The Mechanic’s The Living Years, with Paul Carrick who was lead vocalist on the original hit. All proceeds go to support the hospice network.

The Military Wives Choir @MWChoirs are hoping to top the charts again this Christmas with their single Home For Christmas pic.twitter.com/KmCfVoF4lX — ITV News (@itvnews) December 6, 2016

5) Home for Christmas – Military Wives Choir

Military Wives Choir has released a Christmas single as well as an album: both entitled Home for Christmas. The single is a reworking of Hark the Herald Angels Sing and features over 1,000 singers from 69 military wives choirs across the UK. All proceeds from both will go to The Military Wives Foundation.

Have you heard our fabulously festive charity Christmas single by Sing2gether yet? You can buy it here: https://t.co/0heuIYpbWx pic.twitter.com/7VNy2XpNmm — St Giles Hospice (@stgileshospice) November 24, 2016

6) This Time of Year – St Giles Hospice

St Giles Hospice is raising funds this December with This Time of Year, performed by West Midlands community choir Sing2gether. All proceeds from downloads of the song will go to the charity, and the single can be downloaded from Amazon Music, Google Play and iTunes.

Read all about the charities that will be benefiting from our #XFactor Winner's single here 👉https://t.co/eLO8liXyRZ pic.twitter.com/C7YmSSJmak — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) December 5, 2016

7) X Factor winner’s single

Now an anticipated contender for the Christmas number one, the final acts for 2016 have all recorded their songs for a single, but will it be Matt Terry, Saara Aalto, or 5 After Midnight that takes the crown this weekend, 10-11th December? All profits from sales will be donated to Shooting Star Chase and Together for Short Lives, and the Chancellor has also announced that all VAT from sales of the single will go to the charities too. This is the sixth year that the government has waived the VAT from the winner’s single.

Don't be worried by #lawsongs ideas? 7 days left. Things like "Deck the Halls with Banks & Tolley" will be fine. https://t.co/zskujOnkpF — Gordon Exall (@CivilLitTweet) December 7, 2016

8) Civil Litigation Brief

Not a song in itself but a competition from Gordon Exall’s Civil Litigation Brief to come up with the best title for a legal Christmas song that asks entrants for a £5 donation that will be shared between The Ey Foundation, and The Lord’s Taveners. The winner will get a specially designed T-Shirt “Legal Christmas Song Winner 2006” with the winning title on the front.

