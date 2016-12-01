Tesco launches its largest Neighbourhood Food Collection

Tesco is running its Neighbourhood Food Collection this week and is inviting the public to donate items to help provide at least five million meals to help feed people in need this Winter.

Its Neighbourhood Food Collection, run with foodbank charity The Trussell Trust and food redistribution charity FareShare, takes place in all Tesco stores from Thursday 1 December until Saturday 3 December.

Since it launched in 2012, the Neighbourhood Food Collection has helped secure the equivalent of more than 38 million meals for people from Tesco customers. Tesco also tops up customer donations by 20%, and claims to be the only retailer to do so in this way.

Matt Davies, UK and Republic of Ireland CEO at Tesco, said:

“It’s so great to witness the generosity of our customers each time we hold a Neighbourhood Food Collection. That’s especially true at Christmas, when the Trussell Trust and FareShare see an increase in demand for the support they provide people who are struggling to make ends meet”.

Specifically Tesco is inviting customers to donate long-life food to charity.

David McAuley CEO at The Trussell Trust explained the growing demand for their services:

“For families already managing tight budgets, winter is often the hardest time of year. Every December Trussell Trust foodbanks meet people who have been hit by something unavoidable, like redundancy or illness, and are facing Christmas unable to afford food. New foodbank statistics out tomorrow suggest foodbank use could double in the lead up to Christmas. We’re very grateful for the donations of Tesco shoppers, colleagues and volunteers – your generosity will help stop hunger this Christmas.”

Tesco encourages food donations throughout the year as well. It has over 600 permanent collection points across the UK where customers can donate food each week.

1,688 total views, 27 views today