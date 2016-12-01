Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Tesco launches its largest Neighbourhood Food Collection

Posted by on 1 December 2016 in News
2 Comments
Collecting for Tesco's Neighbourhood Food Collection
Tesco launches its largest Neighbourhood Food Collection

Tesco is running its Neighbourhood Food Collection this week and is inviting the public to donate items to help provide at least five million meals to help feed people in need this Winter.

Its Neighbourhood Food Collection, run with foodbank charity The Trussell Trust and food redistribution charity FareShare, takes place in all Tesco stores from Thursday 1 December until Saturday 3 December.

Since it launched in 2012, the Neighbourhood Food Collection has helped secure the equivalent of more than 38 million meals for people from Tesco customers. Tesco also tops up customer donations by 20%, and claims to be the only retailer to do so in this way.

Matt Davies, UK and Republic of Ireland CEO at Tesco, said:

“It’s so great to witness the generosity of our customers each time we hold a Neighbourhood Food Collection. That’s especially true at , when the Trussell Trust and FareShare see an increase in demand for the support they provide people who are struggling to make ends meet”.

Specifically Tesco is inviting customers to donate long-life food to charity.

Donations to Tesco's Neighbourhood Food Collection

David McAuley CEO at The Trussell Trust explained the growing demand for their services:

“For families already managing tight budgets, winter is often the hardest time of year. Every December Trussell Trust foodbanks meet people who have been hit by something unavoidable, like redundancy or illness, and are facing Christmas unable to afford food. New foodbank statistics out tomorrow suggest foodbank use could double in the lead up to Christmas. We’re very grateful for the donations of Tesco shoppers, colleagues and volunteers – your generosity will help stop hunger this Christmas.”

Tesco encourages food donations throughout the year as well. It has over 600 permanent collection points across the UK where customers can donate food each week.

 

 

1,688 total views, 27 views today

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

  • Tesco customers donated more than 2.8 million meals to people in need during this campaign.

    This collection brings the total number of meals collected by Tesco customers to 41 million since the programme began in 2012.

    Tesco will add an extra 20% to all customer donations in the form of financial support to the two charities. This financial top up is used by The Trussell Trust and FareShare to provide additional services such as counselling and housing advice, volunteering and training opportunities as well as helping to cover running costs in order to provide more food to people in crisis.

    Food collections also took place at Tesco stores in Central Europe with over 1.1 million meals collected across Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Czech Republic – a 20% increase on last year’s collection. Tesco will add an extra 20% to all customer donations in the form of financial support to charity partners in Central Europe too.

Come to Fundraising Camp - London on Fri 16 December

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!