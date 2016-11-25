Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity awarded £1m Libor funding

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC), has been awarded £1 million in Libor funding, announced as part of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

The money will be used to support three programmes: Kings Camps, which provide high-quality learning and development opportunities for children of serving families; Relate, the relationship support service; and a Volunteering Campaign Programme fund that will recruit and train volunteers to provide support, friendship and practical help for Royal Navy and Royal Marines beneficiaries.

£200,000 will go towards expanding the Relate pilot into wider delivery, while another £200,000 will expand the Kings Camps pilot programme delivering summer camps for children of serving personnel. The largest share of £550,000 will support the new Volunteering Campaign Programme initiative to source and fund innovative volunteer programmes combating loneliness, isolation and practical help. The remaining £50,000 will go on running costs.

All of the identified programmes are scheduled to start in 2017 and run for three years.

The projects were selected for the funding following a series of need workshops, held throughout 2016 alongside peer charities and service providers.

Mandy Lindley, RNRMC director of relationships and funding, said:

“We’re delighted that the Treasury has awarded these funds to us. They will make such a difference to the lives of the entire Naval Service family. The boost toward our Volunteering Campaign Programme, Helping Hands, in particular will have a huge impact on our ability to fund early intervention and preventative charities and programmes. It will mark a step-change in our ability to add value to our existing grantmaking programmes through the offer of social support.”

Image: Kings Camp HMS Temeraire

