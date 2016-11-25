9 kinds of fundraising activity on Black Friday

Although Giving Tuesday is the international response from charities and causes to the commercial focus of today’s Black Friday, that doesn’t stop charities fundraising and organisations giving today.

Here are a few examples of fundraising campaigns on Black Friday together with campaigns using the day to promote their future fundraising campaigns.

1. The Big Give Christmas Challenge

The UK’s largest matched giving campaign for charities takes place on Giving Tuesday this year, 29 November.

2. Black Pie Day

There are puns galore going free today on Black Friday. Here is one campaign benefiting Shelter.

A huge thank you to all at @pieminister, and their many stores nationwide, who've been donating money to Shelter today with #BlackPieday pic.twitter.com/fGTO8TcnC9 — Shelter (@Shelter) November 25, 2016

3. Christmas is coming

St Margaret’s Hospice is using a Black Friday discount code to sell even more Christmas cards.

Get 25% off our fantastic Christmas cards & other products online when you use code BLACKFRIDAY for today only: https://t.co/DGHaDRpoYy pic.twitter.com/GTg5ZrzhLs — St.Margaret'sHospice (@st_marg) November 25, 2016

4. #Thanks4giving

Last year Fat Face declared it would not join in the sales frenzy of Black Monday but donate to charities instead. It is doing so again.

Forget #BlackFriday, it's Feel Good Friday here!

Instead of discounting we’re donating to charities… Learn more: https://t.co/4XVSpMc6qW pic.twitter.com/7soDnTZXMI — Fat Face (@FatFace) November 25, 2016

It has just followed up with a thank you of its own on Black Friday:

As a little treat to say THANKS for your support of #thanksforgiving, get FREE UK delivery all weekend 😊 https://t.co/oKDNBGd9Za pic.twitter.com/kN0jMxB93W — Fat Face (@FatFace) November 25, 2016

Others are taking a similar approach, including Patagonia which is donating to environmental organisations:

Black Friday alternatives in fashion as retailers give profits to charity. Read @guardian: https://t.co/zgJDw7zC9j pic.twitter.com/JL4ZbluOqT — Patagonia (@patagonia) November 25, 2016

5. Low cost membership

Sometimes you don’t need to offer a price reduction when you are confident of the value of your offer. In this vein Civic Voice has promoted its £10 a year individual membership fee as “one of the biggest bargains” you’ll see on Black Friday.

6. Different day, same ask

Of course, there’s nothing stopping you from fundraising on Black Friday. Here is Breakfast in a Bag and its efforts to provide breakfast to people who are homeless in London. No price reduction of course: just a request for support.

#blackfriday Plse Help & sponsor a case of porridge for only £1.90 (149 sponsored to date- 251 to go) https://t.co/Cgjm9tv53s Read below 👇 ❤ pic.twitter.com/3lHESGbuTk — Breakfast In A Bag (@breakfastinabag) November 25, 2016

7. Companies doing the right thing

Charities don’t always have to ask their corporate friends to support them: plenty of them will eschew Black Friday’s discounting and turn it into a giving opportunity.

An alternative to the usual #BlackFriday – shop from the comfort of your own home whilst supporting @ChompBrighton! https://t.co/IXksYo4HMj pic.twitter.com/SWPFEICZTg — What You Sow (@whatyousow) November 25, 2016

8. Orange is the new black

Who said it had to be Black Friday? Prostate Cancer UK are encouraging us to look ahead to a week’s time and Orange Friday:

9. #LackFriday

Did we mention that there are plenty of opportunities for puns on ‘Black Friday’?

World Jewish Relief turned the day into #LackFriday, the campaign featured “photos of the people we support and boast a special offer deal of just £5 to help provide warm clothes, warm meals, warm homes or warm hearts through our befriending and homecare support services”.

Alena visits Frima everyday so she no longer feels alone. No-one should lack warm friendship. #LackFriday #blackfriday pic.twitter.com/X2J8RZJxEg — World Jewish Relief (@WJRelief) November 25, 2016

More on Black Friday, fundraising and giving

Forget Black Friday. This charity site will help you start a 'giving revolution.' https://t.co/CrbH9JH5A2 pic.twitter.com/i8o5kdupPB — Mashable (@mashable) November 25, 2016

We won't be doing Black Friday tomorrow, we'll give 10% of profits to @Arianas_Hope, local charity close to my heart instead @FargoVillage — Big Comfy Bookshop (@bigcomfybooks) November 24, 2016

On this 'black Friday' check out the online charity shops. I've been finding some cracking gifts. We don't need new shit….get creative!😘😘😘 — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) November 25, 2016

Instead of buying a load of crap we don't want on #blackfriday, I've got a better idea. How about we all donate £5 to a charity instead? — AngryBritain.com (@AngryBritain) November 25, 2016

G'morning!

It's Black Friday.

Be nice to retail folk.

If you shop, buy something to donate to a local charity.

Put a lil' good in the world. — Nicole Brinkley (@nebrinkley) November 25, 2016

Just read a tweet suggesting giving £5 to charity instead of wasting money on Black Friday. 1st charity to reply to this tweet gets my fiver — Simon Fisher (@AbsoluteTorquay) November 25, 2016

Doing good “can be as easy as saving that crisp new £5 note on Black Friday & donating to charity on #GivingTuesday” https://t.co/X42eyS4sjw — Turner PR (@TurnerPR_UK) November 15, 2016

We covered Black Friday fundraising by retailers last year too.

