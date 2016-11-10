John Lewis Christmas advert includes partnership with The Wildlife Trusts

John Lewis has unveiled its Christmas TV advert which this year includes a partnership with The Wildlife Trusts.

The advert features foxes, a badger, a squirrel, a hedghog and a dog enjoying bouncing on a garden trampoline, a Christmas present for the girl in the family,

10% of the sale of soft toys from the advert will be donated to the charity, “to allow us to inspire even more children to love British wildlife”. The Wildlife Trusts aim to use the funds donated by John Lewis to work within schools, including funding wildlife packs for schools, containing activity booklets, and ‘wildlife’ resources for teachers to use in lessons.

The charity details its partnership with the retailer on its website, including more information on the animals featured.

Its communication officer Leanne Manchester explains in The Guardian how the John Lewis and Wildlife Trusts partnership came about.

Variations on a theme

The John Lewis advert and its style were quickly mimicked. Joe.ie created a version that used the ad to tell the story of the results of the 2016 US Presidential election:

You can't always get what you want… pic.twitter.com/MSzxRyaM2w — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) November 11, 2016

The Great North Snowdogs fundraising campaign for St Oswald’s Hospice also took up the theme in an amusing manner:

Ooh @pawdington that looks fun with #bustertheboxer can I join in pleeeze? ❄️🐶👅💦‼️ pic.twitter.com/jH5m2rMKbH — Chilly Dog (@chillysnowdog) November 13, 2016

In another example, the Stop Funding Hate campaign attempted to ‘brandjack’ the advert as part of its campaign to urge advertisers to stop paying to advertise in newspapers that promoted “divisive hate campaigns” against immigrants and other minorities.

John Lewis Retail Partnership responded via Twitter:

@StopFundingHate We fully appreciate the strength of feeling on this issue but never make an editorial judgement on a particular newspaper — John Lewis (@JLcustserv) November 10, 2016

Vaults, the band that played the music for the version of Randy Crawford’s Someday I’ll Fly Away used in the advert, have added their support to the StopFundingHate campaign. They have even promised to donate any funds that they receive from the John Lewis advert, together with money that is raised at an upcoming gig, to the ‘Help Refugees’ charity.

Has your charity mimicked the John Lewis Christmas advert this year? Did it work?

