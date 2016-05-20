Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Four beers to raise funds to mark First World War centenary

World War One Centenary Ale beermat - beer glasses
First World War centenary commemorations will be funded in part by the sale of four new beers, each commemorating the men of local regiments.

Backed by The North East War Memorials Project and the Royal British Legion, the volunteer-run fundraising campaign is working with Hadrian Border Brewery to commemorate the Tyneside Scottish, Tyneside Irish, Newcastle Commercials and the Durham Light Infantry. All profits form the sales of the beers will be used in the North East of England to help fund some of the commemoration events that will mark the centenary in 2018 of the end of the First World War.

Gift packs are on sale including a specially designed glass and bottles of the beer, as are cases of 12 x 500 ml bottles.

There are also sets of four beer mats, one for each battalion costing £2.

Lest We Forget - North East Poppy Luminaire

The main event in 2018 will be the Poppy Luminaire. The plan is for this to bring together all the service charities, military bands and local choirs for one event, with poppies cascading from the Tyne Bridge.

Commemorative labels

Each bottle label has the wording:

“Help the North East Community commemorate the centenary years of WW1 by remembering the bravery and sacrifice of all our famous locally raised regiments “Raise Your Glass to Honour Them” and by doing so you are contributing to the commemorations events being planned for 2018”.

 

World War One Centenary Ale beermat - Raise Your Glass poster

The beers

World War One Centenary Ale beermat - Newcastle Commercial Brown Ale

Newcastle Commercials, a brown ale;

World War One Centenary Ale beermat - Tyneside Scottish Gaelic Ale

Tyneside Scottish, an amber coloured ale;

World War One Centenary Ale beermat - Tyneside Irish Stout

Tyneside Irish, a dry dark and rich stout, and

World War One Centenary Ale beermat - DLI Pale Ale

Durham Light Infantry, a pale ale.

 

 

 

