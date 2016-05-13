Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Eighth Humans of New York crowdfunding campaign raises $250k in 24 hours

Posted by on 13 May 2016 in News
Interviewees on Humans of New York being supported by Generosity.com crowdfunding campaign
Humans of New York, the popular blog that tells the stories of thousands of different New Yorkers, has launched its eighth fundraising campaign on platform Generosity.com. In its first 24 hours it raised $250,000 for the Memorial Sloan Kettering Paediatric Cancer Center.

Generosity.com is ’s dedicated home for all personal cause and charitable fundraising campaigns. It does not charge its parent site’s standard platform fees, so more of the funds raised through the campaign will go to the good cause.

The Humans of New York campaign for Memorial Sloan Kettering Paediatric Cancer Centre has after eight days raised $873,308 from 23,131 people. Its target is $1 million.

Seven successful crowdfunding campaigns by Brandon Stanton

Brandon Stanton, the blogger behind Humans of New York, has proved a remarkably successful fundraiser by engaging the interest and support of his blog’s readers. His skills and the focus on one person at a time is undoubtedly at the heart of this, and is a worthy model for many fundraising campaigns and communications.

 

Over the next couple of weeks, I’ll be posting stories gathered from the Pediatrics Department of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Obviously these are not going to be easy stories to read. These are war stories. The treatment of cancer can be nearly as violent as the condition itself, and even the doctors will frame their efforts in terms of warfare. But the fight against pediatric cancer is uniquely tragic because the battlefield is the body of a child. So these are definitely war stories. But as with every war, there are heroes. You’ll meet the amazing doctors, nurses, and researchers who have committed their lives to this fight. You’ll meet the moms and dads who refuse to crumble while living out their greatest fear. And most importantly, you’ll meet the reason that everyone is fighting, and the greatest warriors of all—the kids. So yes, these are war stories. But this is also the story of humanity’s bold response to the greatest injustice of nature. And as we learn these stories, we’ll be raising money to play our own small part in the war.

A photo posted by Humans of New York (@humansofny) on

 

His previous campaigns have raised more than $5 million for:

Stanton launched the new fundraising campaign after featuring interviews with patients, families and oncologists affected by and fighting against paediatric cancer.

Humans of New York began in 2010 as a photograph project but, as Stanton explains:

“Somewhere along the way, I began to interview my subjects in addition to photographing them. And alongside their portraits, I’d include quotes and short stories from their lives.”

It has also expanded to cover stories of people in 20 countries.

 

 

 

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

