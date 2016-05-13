Eighth Humans of New York crowdfunding campaign raises $250k in 24 hours

Humans of New York, the popular blog that tells the stories of thousands of different New Yorkers, has launched its eighth fundraising campaign on crowdfunding platform Generosity.com. In its first 24 hours it raised $250,000 for the Memorial Sloan Kettering Paediatric Cancer Center.

Generosity.com is Indiegogo’s dedicated home for all personal cause and charitable fundraising campaigns. It does not charge its parent site’s standard platform fees, so more of the funds raised through the campaign will go to the good cause.

The Humans of New York campaign for Memorial Sloan Kettering Paediatric Cancer Centre has after eight days raised $873,308 from 23,131 people. Its target is $1 million.

Seven successful crowdfunding campaigns by Brandon Stanton

Brandon Stanton, the blogger behind Humans of New York, has proved a remarkably successful fundraiser by engaging the interest and support of his blog’s readers. His storytelling skills and the focus on one person at a time is undoubtedly at the heart of this, and is a worthy model for many fundraising campaigns and communications.

His previous campaigns have raised more than $5 million for:

Stanton launched the new fundraising campaign after featuring interviews with patients, families and oncologists affected by and fighting against paediatric cancer.

Humans of New York began in 2010 as a photograph project but, as Stanton explains:

“Somewhere along the way, I began to interview my subjects in addition to photographing them. And alongside their portraits, I’d include quotes and short stories from their lives.”

It has also expanded to cover stories of people in 20 countries.

