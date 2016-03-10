Children in Need signs exclusive partnership with Gung Ho! events

BBC Children in Need has become Gung-Ho!’s exclusive national charity partner, in a deal that will see the charity at all 11 Gung-Ho! events taking place between April and September this year, alongside its local charity partners.

Gung-Ho! Is a series of five kilometre races featuring 10 giant inflatable obstacles that participants have to run, crawl and climb over to complete the challenge. These include gigantic ball pits, super-sized slides and a 5,000 square foot inflatable moonwalk. BBC Children in Need is asking participants to sign up to fundraise as part of Team Pudsey.

By pledging sponsorship to the charity, participants will be eligible for a discounted ticket for £30. In addition, all runners donating their sponsorship to BBC Children in Need will receive a free t-shirt and training support.

The partnership is being launched on BBC Children in Need’s social media channels from 7th March and will feature on the charity’s website, as well as on Gung-Ho!’s homepage, to encourage runners to fundraise for the charity.

The first event takes place in Manchester on 30th April, moving to Southampton, Leeds and Cardiff in May, and Brands Hatch, Edinburgh and Sandwell Valley in June. The course travels to Newcastle, Milton Keynes and Liverpool in July, before finishing in London on 10th September.

Director of marketing at BBC Children in Need, Jonathan Rigby said:

“With 5,000 participants at each event and nearly as many spectators, it’s a fantastic opportunity to promote the charity. By taking part in Gung-Ho! for BBC Children in Need, participants will be helping to make a real difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people all across the UK. ”

Gung-Ho! launched in 2015, and has hosted three races for some 15,000 runners to date, with same number of spectators.

