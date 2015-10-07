New guide on persuasive writing for fundraisers from Jeff Brooks

Jeff Brooks, author of The Fundraiser’s Guide to Irresistible Communications, has written a new guide to help fundraisers make the most of the written word to inspire donors.
How to Turn Your Words Into Money is a guide to helping you “to write the most effective fundraising message ever”. Published by Emerson * Church, the 176 guide provides clear and easy-to-understand guidance on how to write effectively as a fundraiser.
His book includes:
* the sentence top writers always use to start every project
* the reasy revision that will improve your writing nearly every time
* the test truth about whether to make donors feel quilty
He also includes a template for “a sure-fire, never-fail fundraising letter”.
Jeff Brooks has been writing for and about charity fundraising for over 25 years. He describes himself as “a propagandist for the donor-focused fundraising revolution”. He blogs at Future Fundraising Now and podcasts at Fundraising Is Beautiful.
How to Turn Your Words Into Money: the Master Fundraisers’ Guide to Persuasive Writing is available from Emerson & Church.
His other titles are:
* The Fundraiser’s Guide to Irresistible Communications
* The Money-Raising Nonprofit Brand: Motivating Donors to Give, Give Happily, and Keep on Giving
- Read Rachel Brown’s review of How to Turn Your Words Into Money.
