Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Why charity branding (done properly) IS good for fundraising

Posted by on 16 May 2013 in Blogs
1 Comment
Why charity branding (done properly) IS good for fundraising

In the last week there have been lots of conversations around why branding is potentially pointless for charities and can be a total waste of hard-earned money.

Well, I’m here to (loosely) use maths and logic, the core tools of good fundraisers, to suggest why this need not be the case.

Firstly, here’s a truism I think we can all agree on:

  • Unfocused, generic brand advertising ≠ guaranteed success for a charity’s specific activities

But if done well, I know the right kind of branding activities support fundraising and services alike.  So here’s the thinking…

Part 1

  • Charity brand = product of (everything we say, everything we do) = how our audiences perceive us
  • Getting audiences to perceive us positively = consistent education of our audiences around what we do, how, and why we’re great at delivering awesome outcomes = effective charity branding activity
  • Delivering consistent messages + consistent services ≠ huge marketing costs + huge branding costs (it’s mostly about walking the walk and sharing that fact with others)
  • Charity brand ≠ a tool for the sole use of one department

Therefore,

An effective charity brand = one of the strongest assets we have to make all of our interactions with target audiences credible.

Part 2 – fundraising specifics

  • Well planned, targeted and executed direct marketing = greater likelihood of fundraising success
  • Focused, key ASK messages within DM = likelihood of greater response rates
  • Having to educate and persuade in the same DM piece = too many words on the charity + not enough focus on the ASK

And now consider…

  • Effective charity branding activity (see above) = education piece already done = fundraising activity does not have to use limited space to get these points across = more focused fundraising messages

Therefore, the final result is:

Effective charity branding activity = greater likelihood of improved fundraising results = More £ to invest in delivering awesome outcomes.

I think we could prove the same point around charities needing to have effective brand awareness in order to support their ‘beneficiaries’… if the people who need us don’t know we’re here or that we can help them, how are going to offer any kind of support?

What do you think?

PS – I know my Pure Maths A-Level was a long time ago and I’m not actually suggesting this is a mathematical exercise.  It’s all about cause and effect I think.

1,056 total views, 10 views today

Kevin is the founder of Bottom Line Ideas and has a deep-rooted passion for ideas that actually work in the real world. Those ideas help charities of all shapes and sizes to get their stories and messages to the audiences they need to hear them. And then persuade them to act!
  • Howard Gottlieb

    Great advice.

    We’ve been involved with fundraising for more than 15 years with sites like https://www.easy-fundraising-ideas.com/ and http://www.read-a-thon.com.

    What we found is that groups don’t spend any time on making their requests for donations personal to each potential donor. Most groups have some data on their potential donors. We can not understand how they take the path of least resistance and send generic requests to all of them when they could personalize and get so much more.

Come to Fundraising Camp - London on Fri 16 December

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!